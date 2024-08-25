WWE star Big E shares major real-life update

WWE Superstar Big E recently took to social media to share a major real-life update amid his current absence from in-ring competition. The 38-year-old has not stepped inside the squared circle in over two years.

The New Day member last competed in the Stamford-based promotion on the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he teamed up with Kofi Kingston to lock horns with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. However, during the bout, the star suffered an unfortunate injury.

Big E recently made his relationship public with Kris Yim, the real-life sister of WWE star Mia Yim. The 38-year-old has now seemingly taken his relationship a step further as he took to his Instagram Story to share a pic with Kris, expressing his love.

Trending

"Why didn't y'all tell me being in love was so dope!!!!???" he commented.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out his Instagram Story below:

Expand Tweet

WWE star Big E gave a huge update on his recovery

While Big E has been in the recovery phase following his injury, he does address frequent questions about his return to the ring. During a chat with Carlo Perruzza, Big E mentioned that his neck was healing but he still needed to take care of it before stepping foot back inside the squared circle.

"We’ll see [if I could ever wrestle again]. Right now, my neck is just not ossifying. It’s not turning into new bone quite yet. It is kind of healing fibrously. So, it’s all connected, and it’s no fear that if I were pushed too hard or if I were bumped, anything would happen. None of that. But I’m not really in a position right now to be cleared medically. Because of the nature of what we do is very physical, and taking bumps requires you to have a rock-solid neck. So, we’ll see what the future holds," he said.

The New Day member also said that he was hopeful of getting completely cleared to wrestle by next year.

It seems like Big E already has an opponent lined up whenever he returns to WWE TV as Drew McIntyre recently said that he wanted to face the 38-year-old in a dream match. It will be interesting to see when The New Day member will return to the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.