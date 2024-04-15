WWE star Big E shares rare private update

WWE Superstar Big E has shared a rare personal update on social media today. The New Day member has not wrestled in a match in over two years.

Big E is a former WWE Champion and has established a loyal fanbase over the years. He has been on the shelf since March 2022 due to a broken neck. Ridge Holland went for a move outside of the ring and it did not go as planned. The veteran suffered a broken neck during the move and still has not returned to action.

The 38-year-old took to his Instagram today to share that he is in a relationship. Big E uploaded a photoshoot with his partner and you can check it out in his Instagram post below.

"My neck is broken but my heart is whole," he wrote.

Former WWE manager suggests Big E retires from in-ring competition

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes retirement would be the best option for Big E following his injury.

The former champion has been busy during his injury and was on the Kickoff Show for both nights of WrestleMania XL. He has always been entertaining with a microphone in his hands and that could be his best option moving forward.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran noted Big E could inflict more damage onto his neck by getting inside the squared circle. He said he has been out of action for too long and suggested he continue to work with WWE outside of the ring.

"It's too big of a liability for him and his family for him to take that chance. I think if I was him, I just say, my wrestling days are over,, and I just keep the job at WWE because they'll have him doing something," he said. [From 01:19:31 - 01:19:48]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

The New Day battled in the Six-Pack Challenge Ladder match at WrestleMania XL but were unable to capture the tag team championships. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Big E in the world of professional wrestling.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Big E will ever return to the ring? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion