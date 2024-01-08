WWE star and Bloodline member reveals what it takes to stay on the 'Island of Relevancy' 

WWE star and Bloodline member Paul Heyman recently took to Twitter to send a message to fans, explaining how he is consistently improving as a performer.

The Bloodline's Wise Man has been among the most prominent names in pro wrestling for decades. Besides his success as ECW's head honcho in the 90s, Heyman has managed some of the biggest stars in WWE, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

On Twitter, Heyman responded to a fan's post about his contributions to the industry. The SmackDown star said he aimed to improve with every performance and didn't believe in being satisfied with his past achievements. He further explained what it took to own a "property on the Island of Relevancy":

"You damn right, I get better with each and every single performance. If I'm not better tomorrow than I am today ... and better two days from now than I am tomorrow ... then I'm resting on my laurels, and there's waaaaaaaaaaaaaaay too many people out there who are comfortable doing that. That's not a way to own property on the Island of Relevancy!" Heyman posted.

Paul Heyman gave his honest opinion on The Bloodline

Paul Heyman has been integral to The Bloodline's success in WWE since the faction's inception. All major members of the group have gold at different points, making them a dominant force in the promotion.

At the post-SummerSlam press conference last year, Heyman reflected on The Bloodline's success and explained what fans could expect from the group in the future:

"We’re just figuring this stuff out. We haven’t even hit our stride yet. If you want to take the arrogant approach, I’m sure Paul Levesque will tell you all the box office records that have been smashed. Every Friday night, when we show up at SmackDown, we’re always told, ‘This is the largest gate of this and the largest gate of that.’ ‘This is the largest premium live event.’ ‘This is the largest WrestleMania,'" he said. [H/T Fightful]

Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns are currently preparing for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense at Royal Rumble 2024. The Tribal Chief will battle LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a Fatal-Four Way match on January 27.

