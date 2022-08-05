"He's still going to be there" - Top star on why Vince McMahon will still be in WWE

Former WWE and current United States Champion Bobby Lashley feels Vince McMahon will still be a part of the company post-retirement.

Last month, McMahon initially stepped away from his role as CEO and Chairman of WWE and later on officially retired. Triple H has taken control of the company's creative team, while Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan have become co-CEOs.

Lashley stated in an interview with ESPN that McMahon would not easily give up on the company he built. He feels that McMahon will still be around and that he's only giving others some opportunities.

"It's not like Vince isn't going to be there anymore. He's not going to just let his baby that he's grown to this level just falter. So, he's still going to be there. He's just giving other people opportunities to keep pressing on," said Lashley.

The RAW Superstar is optimistic about the company's future at the hands of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and believes it will be a "refreshing" change under the couple.

WWE star Bobby Lashley still wants to keep in touch with Vince McMahon

Lashley stated in another interview that he wants to continue his relationship with Vince McMahon even after the former WWE CEO's retirement.

"The reason why I’m standing here today is because of him, so of course, I have all the respect for Vince and I hope that things get worked out however they may. I hope that I can always be able to contact him and get some advice," said The All Mighty.

Lashley has called McMahon a pioneer in the pro wrestling business, one that has given jobs to thousands of people and changed their lives. The RAW Superstar showed great loyalty and support to his former boss, who was once in a feud with him over a decade ago.

