WWE star breaks silence following massive return after 329 days; sends message to Nikkita Lyons

A WWE star recently broke her silence following a massive return after 329 days and sent a message to Nikki Lyons.

The name in question is Amari Miller. The Upstart's last match in WWE came on January 10, 2023. She participated in a battle royal match to determine the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. However, she unfortunately suffered a knee injury during the bout and hasn't been seen on television since.

Meanwhile, Nikkita Lyons also suffered a similar knee injury and was last seen on January 17, 2023, when she locked horns with Jakara Jackson. Both stars have now recovered and are training at the Performance Center. Lyons made an appearance on the latest episode of the developmental brand, but there is no word on her in-ring return yet.

However, Amari Miller recently wrestled in her first match after recovering. She went in a bout against Valentina Feroz at NXT Level Up on December 5, 2023.

Miller broke her silence on her Instagram stories following her in-ring return after 329 days and sent a message to Nikki Lyons. She jokingly wrote that they were now graduates of the knee club.

"The two new graduates of the knee club. We did it Nikkita," Amari Miller wrote.

WWE star Amari Miller sent a heartfelt message on Twitter

WWE star Amari Miller recently took to her Twitter to send a heartfelt message. She thanked everyone who stuck by her side during her injury and said that she was finally back.

"Thank you for everyone that stuck by my side and supported me through 2023, I love you all!! Seriously, thank you!! And I’m not sure [of] your name, but the man who told me thank you for being a mental health advocate at NXT Tampa, really got that day, much love! I'M BACK," Miller tweeted.

Fans want to see what's next in store for Miller and Nikkita Lyons and hope Shawn Michaels has some great plans for their future.

