WWE star breaks silence following massive return after 488 days

A WWE Superstar recently took to social media to break his silence following his massive return after 488 days on a major show. The name in question is current SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett.

Barrett took a hiatus from wrestling after he was released from the Stamford-based promotion in May 2016. The 43-year-old returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020 as a commentator for the company's developmental brand, NXT. He moved to the main roster on October 6, 2022, calling matches alongside Michael Cole on SmackDown.

Wade Barrett returned to NXT's commentary team at Vengeance Day 2024, making his first appearance on the brand in 489 days. He was last seen on the white-and-gold show on October 4, 2022.

After the show, Barrett took to Twitter to comment on his comeback. The former Intercontinental Champion wrote that he was impressed by the future of World Wrestling Entertainment. The star was thrilled to return to the developmental brand and hinted at making more appearances on NXT TV:

"#VengeanceDay was everything I hoped for & more. Blown away by the future of WWE. The standard has risen again and people got themselves noticed in a big way tonight. Thrilling to be back under the bright lights of NXT. Simply the most fun place that exists in our entire industry, and I’ll always love returning home. Unbeatable culture. Even [Vic Joseph] behaved himself admirably. Thanks, jousting partner. We’ll meet again," Barrett wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Wade Barrett took WWE legend Booker T's spot at NXT Vengeance Day

Before NXT Vengeance Day, WWE legend Booker T took to Twitter to announce that he wouldn't attend the event. The Hall of Famer added that he would be off television for a few weeks due to a medical procedure but mentioned that he was fine.

"I will not be at #NXTVengenceDay tonight, and I’ll be off TV [for] the next couple [of] weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have. But - I’m all good and I’ll be back in action on @WWENXT in no time! Thank you all for your support, couldn’t do it without the people. Shucky Ducky!"

Following Booker T's announcement, fans can expect Wade Barrett to take his spot on the upcoming episodes of NXT.

We at Sportskeeda wish Booker T a speedy recovery and hope he returns better than ever.

