WWE star breaks silence to officially confirm he was knocked out cold before RAW in horrible injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 03, 2025 04:20 GMT
The star has been left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has been left hurt (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE star has finally broken his silence after officially confirming that he was knocked out cold on RAW following a horrible injury. He has spoken up about what happened.

Joaquin Wilde was in a match against Lexis King during a taping of WWE Speed that took place ahead of RAW tonight. Unfortunately, during the match, there was an accident in which the star was left unable to move. Doctors rushed out as well to see what had happened, and they had to help him to the back, while being very worried about him.

The star was left hurt and unable to move after the fall. Wilde appeared to be knocked out completely. As it turns out, that's exactly what happened. He has now broken his silence to confirm that he indeed lost consciousness during the match.

Talking to X, Joaquin Wilde said that he had never been knocked out cold before, and thus, he had a lot to process at this time. He went on to say that he was still good and asked them not to worry about him.

"Never been knocked out cold before. So a lot to process right now. But im good no worries."

Further updates about the situation are awaited.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
bell-icon Manage notifications