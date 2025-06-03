WWE star breaks silence to officially confirm he was knocked out cold before RAW in horrible injury

A WWE star has finally broken his silence after officially confirming that he was knocked out cold on RAW following a horrible injury. He has spoken up about what happened.
Joaquin Wilde was in a match against Lexis King during a taping of WWE Speed that took place ahead of RAW tonight. Unfortunately, during the match, there was an accident in which the star was left unable to move. Doctors rushed out as well to see what had happened, and they had to help him to the back, while being very worried about him.
The star was left hurt and unable to move after the fall. Wilde appeared to be knocked out completely. As it turns out, that's exactly what happened. He has now broken his silence to confirm that he indeed lost consciousness during the match.
Talking to X, Joaquin Wilde said that he had never been knocked out cold before, and thus, he had a lot to process at this time. He went on to say that he was still good and asked them not to worry about him.
"Never been knocked out cold before. So a lot to process right now. But im good no worries."
Further updates about the situation are awaited.