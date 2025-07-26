WWE star breaks silence after return from almost 400-day hiatus

A WWE Superstar who was away from action for over a year has finally returned. Kiana James made her official SmackDown debut on tonight's edition of the blue brand and posted her first comment soon after.James, after a two-year run on NXT, was moved to the RAW brand during the 2024 Draft in April last year. After a brief run, she went on a hiatus due to a leg injury and missed more than a year of action.Kiana James was spotted backstage on SmackDown last week with Giulia. Tonight, she made her official SmackDown debut and is portraying the role of Giulia's “official representation.&quot; She later took to her X handle and sent the following message:&quot;And suddenly… the value just went up 😏👜,&quot; she wrote.James has already stepped back into the ring following her near 400-day hiatus from WWE TV. On the July 18, 2025 edition of Main Event, she took on Michin in a singles match. Unfortunately, she lost her first in-ring outing in over a year.Many fans had been waiting to see James back on TV for a long time. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for her now that she's finally back.