WWE star breaks down in tears after title shot; says opponent "cheated" after big botch potentially stops title change

Wrestling can be an emotional business. This week, a WWE star broke down in tears after a title match. There's also been an accusation of cheating.

This week on WWE NXT, Chelsea Green challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. The latter has been the champion for a while and has been determined to hold off all challengers. The previous week, Chelsea Green arrived as the surprise challenger from the main roster to get the title shot.

She guaranteed that she'd win, but when it came right down to it, a flat roll-up pin saw Green defeated, with Roxanne retaining. Chelsea was devastated by the loss and broke down in tears backstage, sympathizing with Arianna Grace, who had also suffered a loss on NXT.

She was crying and accused Roxanne of cheating. A big botch, where Green had rolled up Roxanne, was potentially spotted during the match, but the referee stopped counting just before three, even though the champion was still down.

A second later, Roxanne kicked out, but with a fair count, that would have likely been a title change. Even though Green's accusation is in character, it remains to be seen whether or not they end up adding the pin into a storyline.

The video of the moment can be seen below.

Chelsea Green has already asked for a rematch for the WWE NXT title

Green has been demanding a rematch since she lost the title match, making appeals to Ava.

The NXT General Manager also responded online, clearly upset with how things played out. She seemed more worried about Chelsea Green's potential friendship with Arianna Grace and how they have seemingly matched up.

While Green is on a WWE tag team with Piper Niven, fans will have to wait to see if Arianna Grace is also added to the equation.

