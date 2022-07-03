"Tough guys eventually run into a wall" - Former champion explains why Bron Breakker is limited in WWE (Exclusive)

Although Bron Breakker comes from a legendary wrestling family, current WWE star Cameron Grimes believes that the former doesn't have the knowledge and experience to compete with him.

Breakker made his WWE debut last year in NXT. He has since been on an impressive run, defeating Ciampa to win the NXT Championship in January 2021. He is currently in his second reign as champion after defeating Dolph Ziggler on the April 4 edition of RAW.

In an interview with Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cameron Grimes shared his thoughts on his upcoming match against Bron Breakker at the Great American Bash event. Here's what he had to say regarding his opponent's strengths and weaknesses:

"I think the strengths, we gotta start with, is the complete obvious. Have you seen the shoulders on that guy. He's six-foot wide. He looks like a dump truck but then the worst part is that when he played football, he was a full-back. The full-back's are tough. They are built to just run through people as fast as they can so he's strong and he's fast but the weakness comes to his knowledge in this business." [9:26 - 9:52]

Grimes did take into account the fact that Breakker belongs to the Steiner family. However, this couldn't keep the star from reaffirming his belief that he has much more knowledge than the current NXT Champion.

"Yes, his father was in this business. Yes, his uncle was in this business, but were they true techincal masterclasses? No. They were just some tough guys and tough guys eventually run into a wall. Tough guys can have the rug pulled out from underneath them. Eventually tough guys run into an obstacle that they're not prepared for, and that's gonna be me. I am the Rubik's Cube that he's gonna have to solve. Do you think that Bron Breakker could solve a Rubik's Cube? I don't think so" [9:52 - 10:20]

Check out the full interview in the video below:

Bron Breakker is set to take on Cameron Grimes at NXT: Great American Bash

The NXT Championship will be on the line as Cameron Grimes takes on Bron Breakker this Tuesday at NXT: Great American Bash.

This might be the most formidable challenge Breakker has faced to date, given that Grimes boasts over 14 years of experience in the squared circle and has even managed to topple some NXT veterans in the past.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of the Great American Bash as the NXT Champion. Fans should not miss the much-awaited event on July 5.

