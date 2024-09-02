  • home icon
  • WWE
  • NXT No Mercy 2024
  • WWE star brutally driven into ringside steps; possible broken ribs in title match

WWE star brutally driven into ringside steps; possible broken ribs in title match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 02, 2024 01:23 GMT
WWE arena
This WWE star is popular in NXT (Image source: WWE's website)

A WWE star was driven into the steps during her title match tonight at NXT No Mercy. She possibly broke her ribs as a result.

Jaida Parker is one of the rising stars in NXT's stacked women's division. She has already turned many heads with her performances and has competed in some historic matches. However, she has yet to win a title in the company.

The former soccer star got the biggest opportunity of her life tonight at NXT No Mercy 2024. Jaida Parker challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Perez has been a dominant champion who has defeated an impressive list of challengers. Parker was looking to be the one to finally dethrone Perez.

also-read-trending Trending

However, Jaida Parker walked into the match with bandaged ribs. This wasn't a smart move, as it put a target on her. During the match, Perez went for the ribs by driving her into the steps. Following this, Parker looked like she was seriously injured, struggling to get back into the match as Perez kept up the attack on her.

Despite her attempts, Parker could not win her first title in WWE NXT as Roxanne Perez retained her championship tonight at No Mercy 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी