WWE star brutally driven into ringside steps; possible broken ribs in title match

A WWE star was driven into the steps during her title match tonight at NXT No Mercy. She possibly broke her ribs as a result.

Jaida Parker is one of the rising stars in NXT's stacked women's division. She has already turned many heads with her performances and has competed in some historic matches. However, she has yet to win a title in the company.

The former soccer star got the biggest opportunity of her life tonight at NXT No Mercy 2024. Jaida Parker challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Perez has been a dominant champion who has defeated an impressive list of challengers. Parker was looking to be the one to finally dethrone Perez.

Trending

However, Jaida Parker walked into the match with bandaged ribs. This wasn't a smart move, as it put a target on her. During the match, Perez went for the ribs by driving her into the steps. Following this, Parker looked like she was seriously injured, struggling to get back into the match as Perez kept up the attack on her.

Expand Tweet

Despite her attempts, Parker could not win her first title in WWE NXT as Roxanne Perez retained her championship tonight at No Mercy 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback