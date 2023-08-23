WWE star buries Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, says 10 seconds sounds like something “they’re used to” 

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have faced a lot of hostility from the NXT roster ever since the latter won the North American title. On the lastest episode of the show, they were mocked by Mustafa Ali in a backstage segment.

Dominik has been been the North American Champion since beating Wes Lee on July 18th episode of the white and gold brand for the title. In his short reign, he has already successfully defended his title on RAW, SmackDown and NXT against Butch, Sami Zayn, and Dragon Lee. Ali also got his chance in a triple threat match that also involved Dragon Lee.

The Judgment Day members were scheduled for a mixed-tag team match against Dragon Lee and Lyra Valkyria. Before their match, the couple was seen in a back-and-forth backstage segment with Ali where Dominik made it clear that he didn't care about NXT or the North American Title and was only there to make Rhea happy.

Rhea, annoyed at Ali, gave him 10 seconds to leave. Instead of backing down, Ali mocked the couple by implying that Dominik was inadequate, which made the crowd erupt with laughter.

"Just 10 seconds? Sounds like something you guys are used to," Ali told Ripley and Dominik.

You can watch the entire exchange below –

Rhea and Dominik would go on to lose their match due to interference by Rhea's oppenent at WWE Payback, Raquel Rodriguez.

Will Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio continue to appear on NXT?

The Judgment Day has been heavily featured on RAW in the last month, with the tension building within the faction being one of the most heavily featured storylines on TV. Judgment Day members have often main evented RAW, including the last episode.

The Judgment Day hasn't been acting as a united front lately

While Ripley and Mysterio's appearances have certainly helped elevate the brand, it has always looked like a short-term solution.

Both Rhea and Dominik are important players in The Judgment Day drama we are watching unfold on RAW and hence they might need to turn their focus on keeping the group from imploding. Hence, it won't be as surprising if the mixed-tag team match turns out to be one of the last programs on NXT for the pair.

Who do you think should dethrone Dominik Mysterio as the NXT North American Champion? Or do you want to continue seeing Rhea and Dominik appear on the show. Let us know in the comments section below.

