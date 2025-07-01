WWE star called "Fake AF" by Nia Jax, and fans think it's Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has seemingly been targeted by a fellow WWE Superstar in her recent post on X/Twitter, as per fans. Nia Jax took a jibe at a co-worker, and judging by the replies to her tweet, she was seemingly talking about The Queen.

Ad

Nia Jax is one of the most controversial wrestling stars in recent memory. She has done quite well for herself during her current WWE run. Jax took Wrestling X/Twitter by storm by posting a tweet last night.

Nia Jax talked about "people" being "FAKE AF" and said she calls them out. The replies to Jax's post were interesting, with many fans believing she was talking about Charlotte Flair. Check out the responses below:

Ad

Trending

"Man, I can’t be an influencer, I see people being FAKE AF and I just call it out. Then everyone gets mad at me 🙄. It’s wild to see people going on press tours bc they’re so desperate to get people to like them. And if you think this tweet is about you…you’re right."

Ad

One wrong move ruined his entire WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans believe Nia is targeting Charlotte Flair (via X)

Nia Jax's roast of Charlotte Flair

Earlier this year, Jax roasted The Queen during The Roast of WrestleMania event, and she didn't hold back one bit. Flair ended up unfollowing Jax on Instagram shortly after. Here's what Jax said:

Ad

"All right, all right, all right. Let’s get to some positive stuff. Now, when you think of a total package of superstars, who we thinking? No, it’s not BBL Bayley. It’s Rhea Bloody Ripley. Let’s be honest, that girl’s social media with a fu*king a*s cheek and those thirst traps, I forgot that she wasn’t even in the ring. Quite the opposite from Charlotte Flair. I mean, nobody really wants to see her in the ring anymore. You know her three ex-husbands also said the same thing." (H/T No DQ)

Ad

Jax received massive backlash from fans at the time for her comments targeting Flair. Her recent tweet seemingly aimed at Flair has also received a mostly negative response from the WWE Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

A top WWE star is missing in action