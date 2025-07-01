WWE star called "Fake AF" by Nia Jax, and fans think it's Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has seemingly been targeted by a fellow WWE Superstar in her recent post on X/Twitter, as per fans. Nia Jax took a jibe at a co-worker, and judging by the replies to her tweet, she was seemingly talking about The Queen.
Nia Jax is one of the most controversial wrestling stars in recent memory. She has done quite well for herself during her current WWE run. Jax took Wrestling X/Twitter by storm by posting a tweet last night.
Nia Jax talked about "people" being "FAKE AF" and said she calls them out. The replies to Jax's post were interesting, with many fans believing she was talking about Charlotte Flair. Check out the responses below:
"Man, I can’t be an influencer, I see people being FAKE AF and I just call it out. Then everyone gets mad at me 🙄. It’s wild to see people going on press tours bc they’re so desperate to get people to like them. And if you think this tweet is about you…you’re right."
Nia Jax's roast of Charlotte Flair
Earlier this year, Jax roasted The Queen during The Roast of WrestleMania event, and she didn't hold back one bit. Flair ended up unfollowing Jax on Instagram shortly after. Here's what Jax said:
"All right, all right, all right. Let’s get to some positive stuff. Now, when you think of a total package of superstars, who we thinking? No, it’s not BBL Bayley. It’s Rhea Bloody Ripley. Let’s be honest, that girl’s social media with a fu*king a*s cheek and those thirst traps, I forgot that she wasn’t even in the ring. Quite the opposite from Charlotte Flair. I mean, nobody really wants to see her in the ring anymore. You know her three ex-husbands also said the same thing." (H/T No DQ)
Jax received massive backlash from fans at the time for her comments targeting Flair. Her recent tweet seemingly aimed at Flair has also received a mostly negative response from the WWE Universe.
