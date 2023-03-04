WWE star calls Rhea Ripley a "b*tch" after her actions on SmackDown

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley had a big night on this week's SmackDown. She was initially victorious in a singles match against Liv Morgan.

Shortly afterward, The Eradicator accompanied her Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio to the ring for his match against Santos Escobar. She also played a crucial role in Mysterio's controversial win.

Ripley's actions didn't sit well with Escobar's Legado Del Fantasma stablemate, Zelina Vega. Taking to Twitter, the former Women's Tag Team Champion sent a bold message.

"That b*tch is seriously buggin.. cuz that’s not gonna fly," wrote Vega.

Check out Zelina Vega's tweet at this link.

Vince Russo praised Rhea Ripley for her incredible 2022

WWE veteran Vince Russo has been highly impressed with Rhea Ripley and discussed the noise she made, courtesy of an incredible 2022.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer picked Ripley as the "Best Female Wrestler of the Year" over RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He also spoke about AEW star Jade Cargill. Russo said:

"Well, I'm a fan of Jade Cargill. I think she's a beast. However, I'm not gonna say Bianca Belair, and it has nothing to do with Bianca Belair. I don't think they have given her enough. Nothing about her ability or anything like that. I'm gonna say, the person who has made the most noise and the biggest gains would be Rhea Ripley. That would be my vote in that category."

Ripley started 2023 in a historic manner, winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the match at #1 and went all the way to earn her ticket to WrestleMania 39.

The Eradicator will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The two women recently came face-to-face on the blue brand.

Do you think Ripley will use her momentum to dethrone Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comment section

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes