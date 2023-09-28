WWE star Cathy Kelley shuts down fan talking about her relationship status and "getting older"

WWE star and backstage correspondent Cathy Kelley recently took to Twitter to shut down a fan asking about her current relationship status.

Kelley has been synonymous with backstage segments on SmackDown and during the premium live events. During her first stint with the company from 2016-2020, she worked on NXT and the main roster. She started her second stint with WWE in 2022 as a backstage interviewer on RAW. After the Draft earlier this year, she moved to the blue brand.

Cathy celebrated her 35th birthday this week. WWE posted a message on Twitter wishing her the best on her special day. However, one fan commented that she was "getting older" and was not romantically involved with anyone. Kelley did not take too kindly to this and responded with a GIF.

Expand Tweet

Cathy Kelley even took to social media to share pictures of her birthday bash. The images showed the backstage interviewer enjoying her time with podcast host Nicole Behnam and Alpha Academy member Maxxine Dupri.

Expand Tweet

Cathy Kelley is in a social media feud with WWE star Grayson Waller

Of late, Cathy has found a backstage rival in the brash, outspoken Aussie superstar Grayson Waller.

It all started on an episode of SmackDown Lowdown where Kelley was trying to get an interview from Waller. At the end of the conversation, the 33-year-old star hinted that she was trying to get into his DMs. Cathy refused the allegations and claimed them to be lies.

Since then, the two have been exchanging barbs on social media. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Kelley also mentioned that she had proof that it was Grayson who texted her and even stated that the star had shared a fake screenshot of a message from her.

Kelley is known to be very active on social media and is often seen posting content with the likes of Rhea Ripley, Samantha Irvin, and Dakota Kai. It's interesting to see the back-and-forth between the two stars.

What are your thoughts on Cathy Kelley as a backstage correspondent in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.