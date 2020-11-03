The Hurt Business has run roughshod over WWE RAW over the last few months as three veteran Superstars - Shelton Benjamin, MVP and Bobby Lashley, combined to form a deadly faction. The addition of Cedric Alexander has added youthful vibrancy and energy to the group.

Alexander joined the faction earlier this year after being courted by MVP for a few weeks. The former Cruiserweight Champion finally gave in and agreed to join the trio.

Cedric Alexander says Shelton Benjamin should have won multiple world titles in WWE

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Alexander spoke about Shelton Benjamin and how he's a fantastic wrestler to work with. He also said that Benjamin should've been a 3 or 4-time world champion by now in WWE.

“I’ve said numerous times that Shelton should have been a three- or four-time world champ by now. If I could, I’d work singles matches with him all day, every day for the rest of my career. He’s an opponent I get excited about wrestling. You just know it’s going to be good, and he’s always teaching. I’ll always learn something new, usually the small things that people overlook, those small nuances that can make you great.”

In the interview, Cedric Alexander said that he's known Shelton Benjamin since the beginning of his pro wrestling career. He revealed that he ran into Benjamin at a pro wrestling show a decade ago, where Benjamin was wrestling AEW star Christopher Daniels, and that Benjamin watched Alexander's match and "was really impressed". He said that the pair have spoken to each other ever since that meeting.

Shelton Benjamin made a return to WWE in 2016, returning for the first time in six years. After his return, he teamed with Chad Gable, before embarking on a singles run in WWE.

He was recruited by The Hurt Business earlier this year and won the 24/7 title on a few occasions. Benjamin has won the Intercontinental title on three occasions and the United States title one time, but has never won a world title in WWE.