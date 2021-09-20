"He quit his job" - Cesaro shares story about inspiring a banker to change his career

Cesaro recently revealed that his success as a wrestler in America inspired a Swiss banker to quit his job and become an actor.

Born in Lucerne, Switzerland, Cesaro moved to the United States in 2004 after wrestling for four years around Europe. Since then, the 40-year-old has established himself as one of the world's most respected and talented wrestlers.

The Swiss Superman discussed his decision to move from Switzerland to America on the latest episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. He said his move inspired others to pursue their dreams, including a New York-based Swiss banker.

“It inspired a lot of my friends to take leaps of faith. Like I see people from Switzerland or from Europe, they’re telling me… I actually met an actor from Switzerland that told me he saw me on a live event. He worked at a bank or something in New York. He saw me on a live event and he was like, ‘Wow, that’s really cool that somebody from Switzerland is actually out there doing this,’ and he quit his job and became an actor. And now he is on TV shows and everything,” Cesaro said.

Cesaro is motivated to inspire others

Cesaro is a seven-time WWE Tag Team Champion and one-time WWE United States Champion. He also won the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. However, he believes that his purpose to continue wrestling is greater than his accolades.

The WWE SmackDown star says motivating others has justified his choice to pursue a wrestling career outside Europe.

“To me, stories like that justify what I do and it motivates me. It kind of gives me the validation that what I did – I mean I have all the validation I need that what I did was right – but it helps that, okay, cool, what I did actually inspired some people in some way, shape or form to follow their dreams, as crazy as they may sound,” Cesaro said.

This year has been one of the most successful of the WWE Superstar’s career. In April, he defeated Seth Rollins in his first singles match at WrestleMania.

