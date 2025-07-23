WWE star Charlotte Flair issues update on relationship with current partner

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently took to social media to send a message about her relationship status with her current partner. The partner in question is none other than former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.Last month, Alexa Bliss tried to convince Charlotte Flair to join forces. After rejecting her proposal a few times, Flair finally agreed to team with Bliss. On the June 30, 2025, edition of SmackDown, the duo won the Triple Threat Tag Team Match to determine the number one contender for the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, at Evolution 2025, The Queen and Little Miss Bliss failed to capture the gold as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez retained the titles.Charlotte recently took to her Instagram Stories to post a video of her having a drink with Alexa. The Queen highlighted that although they were spending some time together, they did not consider each other friends.&quot;We may cheers... ... but we're still not friends. AOC (Allies of Convenience) @alexa_bliss_wwe,&quot; she wrote.Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:Former WWE writer is confused by Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' storylineDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'BroDown,' former WWE writer Vince Russo implied that he was tired of seeing Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' current storyline, where they claim they are not friends but still ask each other for help almost every week.&quot;We go to Charlotte and Alexa for the 89th time. We're friends, we're not friends. I got a t-shirt that says we're not friends, but I want you to come out to the ring tonight so that you could help me because I helped you last week. What does this mean? What does any of this mean, man?&quot;Check out the video below:It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss' alliance going forward.