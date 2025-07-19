WWE veteran still unclear with Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss storyline - "What does any of this mean?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo harshly criticized the Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss friendship angle. The two stars have formed an unlikely alliance on the blue brand.

Charlotte Flair was in action this week against Raquel Rodriguez. Before the match, Charlotte caught up with Bliss and asked her to accompany her to the ring. She claimed that Alexa was a good cheerleader, and she should return the favor by being in the Queen's corner this week.

During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo claimed he was tired of the back-and-forth between the two women. He felt that the angle had gotten very confusing, and the fans were still unsure whether the two stars were friends or not.

"We go to Charlotte and Alexa for the 89th time. We're friends, we're not friends. I got a t-shirt that says we're not friends, but I want you to come out to the ring tonight so that you could help me because I helped you last week. What does this mean? What does any of this mean, man?" [From 10:35 onwards]

Charlotte Flair managed to defeat Raquel this week. Bliss and Flair will face Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam.

