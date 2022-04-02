"Seeing her as a mother..." - WWE star Charlotte Flair speaks honestly about Becky Lynch and their relationship

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has opened up about her real-life rivalry with Becky Lynch and how she feels about her the latter.

The duo was close friends away from the WWE ring, but their relationship broke down recently. The two were also involved in a very public spat when they exchanged their titles on SmackDown.

While speaking to BT Sport ahead of WrestleMania 38, Charlotte Flair spoke about her current relationship with Becky Lynch. The Queen didn't reveal if they were on speaking terms but said she was pleased to see her former friend become a mother.

"Nothing but respect for what she's done. She makes me better. The competitiveness is awesome. When I faced her at Survivor Series, I'm like, 'I'm the better woman. Doesn't matter that I lost, I still walk out as Charlotte Flair,'" said Flair. [19:24 to 19:46]

Flair said that it's not hard to compete with each other despite their friendship breaking down. The Queen hopes that she and Lynch can someday become friends again.

"Yeah [about becoming friends with Lynch again]. Absolutely. Seeing her as a mother, I'm so happy," said the SmackDown star. [20:08 to to 20:19]

She also stated that she didn't want her father, Ric Flair, to be involved in her feud with Becky Lynch in WWE. However, Charlotte mentioned that she couldn't control what The Nature Boy does.

WWE star Becky Lynch on how her relationship with Charlotte Flair is presently

Becky Lynch also spoke to Ariel Helwani, where they discussed Flair. The RAW Women's Champion says she has no regrets about what happened between her and The Queen.

"It didn’t need to go down that way, but I don’t really have any regrets on my behalf… Same [relationship with Flair now compared to 2021], same, just pass each other in the hallway. Sometimes [say hello], maybe a nod. No [how are you? questions],” said Lynch.

Lynch also said that the video package that aired before her match against Flair at Survivor Series brought tears to her eyes as it was a very emotional moment for her.

