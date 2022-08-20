Vince McMahon told WWE star about huge change to iconic match on the day of RAW show

WWE SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair said that she learned about plans to add her to the WrestleMania 35 main event show on the day of the RAW show.

WWE stars Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey were originally meant to main event WrestleMania 35, after the former won the women's Royal Rumble match. Lynch, though, was suspended by Vince McMahon and replaced by Charlotte Flair, before The Man was later added to make it a triple threat match.

Charlotte Flair told Stone Cold Steve Austin on the Broken Skull Sessions that Vince McMahon told her on the day of RAW that she would also be in the WrestleMania 35 main event.

"I'm just thinking, I want Ronda [at WrestleMania 35]. That's what was going through my mind. And if I'm being replaced by Becky, which is title vs. title, what does 'Mania look like for me? Or what does Royal Rumble look like for me? We get to Rumble, Becky beats me for Rumble, and I get to TV and Vince [McMahon] was like, 'I'm just going to insert you.' That was the storyline because everyone was hating me or like, 'Oh, she's just the third wheel,'" said Flair. [59:50 to 1:00:45]

The Queen was not pleased about being turned into a babyface after WrestleMania 35 as she felt that the company could've capitalized on the fans' hatred towards her.

The main event of WrestleMania 35 was an iconic WWE match

WWE WrestleMania 35 main event between Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and Becky Lynch created history. It was the first women's match that main evented The Show of Shows,.

Flair and Rousey were the SmackDown and RAW Women's Champions, respectively, and the winner of the match would walk away with both belts.

Lynch pinned Rousey to capture both titles and went on to hold the RAW title for over a year, but lost the SmackDown title to Charlotte Flair just a month after winning it.

