WWE star claims Bianca Belair is not answering her phone

Former WWE Women’s Champion Bianca Belair hasn’t competed in the ring since her Triple Threat bout at WrestleMania 41. She confirmed that she has broken multiple fingers during her punishing 'Mania bout, which has sidelined her, and there is no confirmed timeline for her return. Recently, a top female superstar claimed that The EST is not answering her call.
On the SmackDown after Elimination Chamber 2025, Belair’s tag team partner, Naomi, was revealed as Jade Cargill’s mystery attacker. Following the reveal, The EST of WWE was heartbroken and left the blue brand in tears.
Since turning heel, Naomi has been on fire. She has been more active on her X/Twitter account lately, engaging in heated trash-talking sessions with her critics and her arch-rival on WWE SmackDown, Jade Cargill. Recently, she reacted to a funny TikTok video featuring Bianca Belair, where a fan mockingly asked someone to “help” Belair.
Responding to the post, Naomi suggested she knows what can be done, but Bianca Belair does not answer her phone.
“I know what we can do, but she won’t answer the phone,” wrote the former SmackDown Women’s Champion.
Former WWE Champion claims Bianca Belair joining the top heel faction on RAW would be cool
Bianca Belair turning heel is one of the most suggested theories in the Stamford-based promotion lately.
While speaking on Busted Open Radio, former champion Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) suggested that Belair turning heel upon her return and joining Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s alliance would be exciting.
“If it was a woman, so many people gave me different possibilities and really made my mind. I was like, you know what would be freaking awesome? Bianca Belair kicking a** is a big bada** in that group," Nic said.
It will be interesting to see when Bianca Belair returns and if she gets involved in any storyline involving Naomi.