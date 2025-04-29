Unexpected female WWE Superstar, not Becky Lynch, could join Seth Rollins' faction, says veteran

Seth Rollins has formed a new faction on WWE RAW, claiming it represents the future of the industry. Wrestling veteran Nic Nemeth (FKA Dolph Ziggler) recently suggested a female superstar could join The Visionary's group.

After revealing their alliance at WrestleMania, Rollins and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman were joined by Bron Breakker on the following RAW. The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch, also turned heel that same night, leading experts and fans to speculate that she may potentially join the group. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Nemeth had another suggestion for who could become the first female member of the recently formed faction.

The current TNA star claimed that Bianca Belair aligning with Rollins, Breakker, and The Wiseman would be awesome:

"If it was a woman, so many people gave me different possibilities and really made my mind. I was like, you know what would be freaking awesome? Bianca Belair kicking a** is a big bada** in that group," he said. [From 14:12 to 14:23]

WWE analyst thinks Jacob Fatu could join Seth Rollins' faction

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed the potential additions to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's faction after recruiting Bron Breakker.

The 41-year-old suggested the name of Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf recently captured the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight at WrestleMania 41:

"I think you could throw Jacob Fatu in there. Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins, Jacob Fatu. I mean, there's two things you look at. One is who is Paul Heyman even loosely associated with? Two is we're talking about the future of the industry. Who is looked at? Who is the guy that everybody says is a future world champion? Jacob Fatu is the other guy," he said.

It would be interesting to see if The Visionary and The Wiseman would recruit more superstars to their faction.

