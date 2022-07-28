WWE star claims he could get in trouble after being asked about the backstage atmosphere following Vince McMahon's retirement

WWE Superstar Big E was recently asked about the locker room's environment following the retirement of Vince McMahon.

The former WWE champion subtly suggested that he could potentially find himself in trouble for answering certain questions.

The long-term WWE CEO/Chairman recently announced on social media that he would be stepping away from all his duties. The news sent the professional wrestling industry into a frenzy.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the recent episode of The MMA Hour, Big E claimed that he didn't exactly have an idea regarding the environment backstage.

The New Day member also noted that he has mostly been at home recovering from his injury.

"It's weird because I've been at home, man. I'm not in the locker room, I haven't been there. People texting me but I don't really know exactly what the atmosphere is. Everyone has an opinion on it, it's hard to say. And the problem too is, I feel like, there's only things I can either get through this interview smoothly or I can get in trouble," said Big E . [From live show at the time of writing]

Vince Russo recently expressed his admiration toward Vince McMahon

In the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement, several superstars, wrestlers, and veterans reacted to the announcement.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo also discussed McMahon's dedication to his work and how WWE might change forever.

He also praised the 76-year-old for his work ethic, as he said:

"I said this all the time and I'll never stop saying this. When I was in the wrestling business, I was a workaholic. First one there, last one to leave, and the reason I was successful bro, was because nobody was gonna outwork me. Bro, no matter what time I showed up for work, no matter what time I left, Vince's car was always there, always there, every single day. So the work ethic was second to none. However, when you have that kind of a work ethic Chris, something's getting sacrificed, and things got sacrificed."

