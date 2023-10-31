WWE star claims hugging Rhea Ripley was the highlight of Monday Night RAW

WWE Superstar JD McDonagh feels that he is getting along well with Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.

Ripley kicked off Monday Night RAW this week, flanked by Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. Mami got on the mic and spoke about how the faction has dominated the flagship show over the last few months. The Women's World Champion also mentioned that the stable will emerge victorious in their matches at Crown Jewel 2023. The fearsome faction then ganged up on Sami Zayn after he interrupted them. Ricochet then ran out to make the save, leading to a matchup between the high-flyer and Dirty Dom.

McDonagh and Rhea Ripley distracted The One and Only, allowing Dominik to pick up the win with a quick pin by grabbing Ricochet's tights. After the match, McDonagh and Rhea hugged each other in jubilation. Later, McDonagh lost his match against Seth Rollins, but he took to Twitter to share that it was not a completely bad night for him, indicating that the hug with the Women's World Champion was a memorable moment.

"Wasn't a totally bad night..." JD McDonagh shared.

You can check out JD McDonagh's tweet below:

Vince Russo feels Rhea Ripley is a top attraction in WWE

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that Rhea Ripley was probably the only RAW Superstar who would make fans stop and watch. He explained that if he was flipping through channels, he would only stop on WWE if Rhea was on TV.

"I always say, you take the remote, we're flicking through the remote. What would make us stop for at least a second? Okay, I would say probably because of appearance, Rhea Ripley. That's it... Not for me. Seth Rollins wouldn't make me stop and watch. Cody Rhodes would not make me stop and watch. The Judgment Day would not make me stop and watch. I mean, who else is there?" Vince Russo said.

During the discussion, the former head writer claimed that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes were far from the larger-than-life stars WWE had on its roster back in the day.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's statement about Rhea Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below!

