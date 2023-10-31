Rhea Ripley is the only top attraction on RAW; former WWE employee explains why (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee and head writer Vince Russo feels that fans would only stop and take notice of Rhea Ripley on the entire RAW roster.

Ripley has been a dominant force in the Women's division and also emerged as the most stable member of The Judgment Day. The Women's World Champion has not lost the gold since winning it from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

On the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo felt that none of the top stars, like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, had the power to capture fans' imagination. He explained that if he was flipping channels on TV, Rhea was possibly the only member of the roster he would stop and take notice of.

"I always say, you take the remote, we're flicking through the remote. What would make us stop for at least a second? Okay, I would say probably because of appearance, Rhea Ripley. That's it... Not for me. Seth Rollins wouldn't make me stop and watch. Cody Rhodes would not make me stop and watch. The Judgment Day would not make me stop and watch. I mean, who else is there?" Vince Russo said. [16:21 - 16:58]

Rhea Ripley has a tough challenge ahead of her at Crown Jewel 2023

Over the last few weeks, Rhea Ripley has been caught between trying to maintain order within The Judgment Day and battling any potential challengers for her title.

This has led to several challengers lining up to dethrone her. Ripley took this challenge head-on and claimed that she would face any and all opponents at the same time. This led to WWE booking a Fatal-5 Way Match at Crown Jewel. The likes of Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez will all compete to dethrone Mami and become the next Women's World Champion.

Crown Jewel will emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday, November 4. Top stars from both RAW and SmackDown are booked for the event.

