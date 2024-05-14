WWE star claims she misses Rhea Ripley following RAW

The WWE roster took a big hit last month when Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to an injury. Fans aren't the only ones missing the Aussie grappler these days, as a certain star has made it known that she misses the multi-time champion.

The Eradicator suffered a shoulder injury after WrestleMania XL and is expected to miss around four months. Her friendship with Cathy Kelley has been a hot topic of discussion among the WWE Universe in recent years, and now the main roster interviewer has gone public with how much she misses having Ripley around.

The self-proclaimed Most Unbiased Journalist of WWE took to Instagram after last night's RAW in Greenville, South Carolina, to profess how she misses Mami Hours and Monday Night Mami. Kelley included several photos taken backstage at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

"missing mami hours #wweraw," Cathy Kelley wrote with the photos below.

Ripley quickly took to the comments section to respond to her 35-year-old colleague with a red heart and the "face holding back tears" emoji. Kelley then replied to the 27-year-old Judgment Day member with the "face throwing a kiss" emoji, and that was the end of their exchange.

Screenshot of Rhea Ripley's comment to Cathy Kelley on Instagram

It was announced that Ripley suffered the shoulder injury during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan on April 8. A Battle Royal was held for the vacant Women's World Championship, which was won by Becky Lynch.

Rhea Ripley on her rocky start with WWE

Rhea Ripley is now a top superstar known as The Eradicator, but she says she was not so confident when she joined the company in 2017 to work The Mae Young Classic.

Speaking to The West Sport, the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion recalled what the issues were in the early days of her run with World Wrestling Entertainment. At just 20 years old, Ripley was the youngest competitor in the 32-woman MYC tournament.

"When I first came in for the first Mae Young Classic, I had the long blonde hair. I smiled way too much. Way too bubbly. It wasn’t me. The person you see today is the person I was back then. But I was trying so hard to be someone else because of who I watched growing up. I thought that’s what they wanted. I didn’t feel comfortable," she said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Ripley went on to disclose the very personal thoughts and creative changes that caused her sports entertainment career to really take off.

