Rhea Ripley has surprising reaction to WWE star's flirty message

Rhea Ripley's flirty interactions with her WWE co-workers are well documented. Her latest response to a viral thirsty message included nothing but emoji.

The Eradicator and Cathy Kelley often entertain the WWE Universe with their flirty back-and-forth exchanges on social media. Earlier, it was revealed how a thirsty Kelley responded to a risqué fan drawing that showed the WWE Women's World Champion as a police officer with the SmackDown backstage interviewer in handcuffs.

Ripley took to Instagram Stories this evening to react to Kelley's post on the drawing. The two have been joking about how Mami is now Kelley's "ex" due to Ripley's love for another on-air talent, and the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion kept that joke going with today's response.

"[face holding back tears emoji] [face with heart eyes emoji]," she simply wrote.

A screenshot of Rhea Ripley's post on Instagram Stories

The 27-year-old champion is in a real-life relationship with Buddy Matthews of AEW. She is romantically linked to Dominik Mysterio in the WWE storylines.

WWE Hall of Famer says Rhea Ripley could be The G.O.A.T.

Rhea Ripley began working with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2017, and has already racked up a long list of achievements, including five title reigns that have made her the seventh Women's Triple Crown Champion and the fifth Women's Grand Slam Champion.

Shawn Michaels is one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, and now he helps mold WWE's future as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and head of NXT. Speaking with Cheap Heat, the Hall of Famer discussed Ripley's growth, having seen her in NXT, and more. He was asked if the 27-year-old can become the greatest women's wrestler of all-time.

"It is there for the taking. She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again the 'it' factor we talk about. But I'll say this, I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly, and look so comfortable... To answer your question again, Yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you," he said.

Ripley retained the World Women's Championship over Zoey Stark at WWE Survivor Series last weekend. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are rumored to be upcoming challengers for the title.

What do you think of how the company has booked Rhea Ripley's title reign so far? Who should Ripley face at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below!