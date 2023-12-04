WWE star sends thirsty message to Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's hottest pro wrestlers right now, and that means she's constantly receiving flirty or thirsty messages from fans and colleagues. Her latest comes from a co-worker.

It's no secret that the WWE Women's World Champion and Cathy Kelley are good friends, and their flirty back-and-forths often go viral on social media. The Judgment Day's Mami is taken in real life by AEW star Buddy Matthews and in storylines by Dominik Mysterio, but she has not been shy about her fondness for the 35-year-old backstage interviewer.

The dynamic between Ripley and Kelley is something that fans have also picked up on and run with. One admirer took to Instagram this weekend to upload a drawing they just finished. The artwork shows Ripley, dressed as a police officer, with Kelley in handcuffs. The cuffs are locked, and Officer Mami is holding the key. Kelley shared the fan art on her Instagram Stories.

"this drawing just melted my phone screen. hi @rhearipley_wwe," Kelley wrote.

Screenshot of Cathy Kelley's Instagram Stories post

The Eradicator is not the only WWE star that Kelley has a playful relationship with on social media, as she and another on-air talent often trade flirty messages to entertain the fans.

Cathy Kelley shuts down WWE fan over dating life criticism

Finn Balor once dated Cathy Kelley, and she has been rumored to be romantically linked to The Velveteen Dream and Austin Theory at times.

Kelley has not publicly confirmed whether she is in a relationship these days or not, but the wacky world of pro wrestling is constantly speculating. After celebrating her 35th birthday at the end of September, one fan commented that the SmackDown on-air talent was "getting older and still doesn't have her man with money," which led to a response that shut the fan down.

Another fan responded to a backstage photo that Kelley posted, saying she is "the middest of the mid" and always pretending she's hot. The former AfterBuzz TV host also shut this fan down with her reply.

"what a weird way of announcing publicly that you’ve never pulled a woman in your life," she wrote.

Kelley remains well-liked backstage. After signing with NXT in February 2016, she left the company in February 2020. However, she returned to WWE in October 2022 as Triple H wanted her back. She actually spoke with Tony Khan, and it looked like she would be joining AEW until she agreed to terms with World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer.

