Buddy Matthews sends loving message to Rhea Ripley on her birthday; references WWE legend

AEW star Buddy Matthews (Buddy Murphy) sent a loving message to his fiancée WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, wishing her a happy birthday.

While she is in an on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio, Ripley is romantically involved with Matthews in real life. The couple announced their engagement last August. While The Eradicator is currently one of the top superstars in the Stamford-based company, her fiancé is an active competitor in Tony Khan's promotion.

Earlier today, Matthews took to Instagram to send a message to the Women's World Champion on her 27th birthday, referencing The Rock.

"Happy Birthday to my Rock! You are an absolute superstar, a work horse & one hell of a partner in crime! Love you! If ya smellllllll… what I'm cooking for breakfast in bed! 😉," he wrote.

Damian Priest also sent a birthday message to WWE partner

Rhea Ripley is currently a member of The Judgment Day, alongside Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest. While Mysterio has an on-screen relationship with The Eradicator, the latter is close friends with Priest on and off camera.

Señor Money in the Bank recently took to Twitter to send a message to his 27-year-old Judgment Day partner on her birthday. He dubbed her "The coolest, baddest, and the best."

"The coolest. Baddest. The best. Happy birthday @RheaRipley_WWE #Terrortwin," he wrote.

While Ripley last defended her Women's World Championship on the September 11 episode of RAW, Priest and Finn Balor lost their Undisputed Tag Team Titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso last Saturday at Fastlane.

