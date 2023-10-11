Dominik Mysterio reacts to Rhea Ripley's risqué request

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to react to Rhea Ripley's shockingly suggestive request to him.

The Judgment Day members were present on the latest episode of NXT. Ripley and Dominik came out to interrupt Cody Rhodes and Ilja Dragunov while the two were talking inside the ring.

The American Nightmare was also the special guest General Manager for the night. He made a match official between Dirty Dom and Dragunov for the NXT Championship.

However, Mami was surprised during the bout as Dominik hit a chop on the NXT Champion. Following the show, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and asked her Judgment Day teammate to slap her just like that.

"Slap me like that [Dominik Mysterio]," Ripley wrote.

Dominik quickly noticed her post and replied with a GIF, suggesting he would do that.

You can check out the tweet below:

Mickie James recently said that Dominik Mysterio will become one of the greats

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Mickie James hailed Dominik for his natural ability and said he looks like a veteran of the business whenever he shows up on television.

The legend added that she believes Rhea Ripley's Judgment Day teammate will be regarded as one of the greats in the future.

"The natural ability, the little things you can see him doing that he looks like he's a 10-20 year veteran out there [on WWE TV]. A lot of his euphemisms & body language. We're going to look back, as we do in wrestling & 10 years from now you're going to say Dominik Mysterio is one of the greats," she said.

The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest are no longer the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, as they lost the titles to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the Fastlane PLE.

On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio is currently the NXT North American Champion, and Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. Let's see what WWE has in store for the faction.

