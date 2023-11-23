Cathy Kelley "blocks" popular WWE star over social media post with real-life partner

WWE representative Cathy Kelley recently reacted to a popular star over his social media post with his real-life partner.

The name in question is Ricochet, who posted a picture with his better half, Samantha Irvin. Ricochet joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018 and started performing on the developmental brand, where he won the NXT North American Championship. The star shifted to the main roster in February 2019 and has won the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship as well.

In November 2021, the 35-year-old announced his relationship with WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, and the duo got engaged in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Cathy Kelley, Samantha, and Rhea Ripley are always seen having social media banters with each other. The stars usually jokingly react to each other's posts.

King Ricochet recently uploaded an adorable photo with his fiancé on Instagram and wrote that she was the real prize. You can check it out here.

"The real prize!" Ricochet wrote in his post's caption.

However, Kelley was quick to notice the post and jokingly commented that she blocked him after looking at the photo.

You can check out a screenshot of her comment below:

"Blocked," Cathy Kelley wrote.

Screenshot of Cathy Kelley's comment under Ricochet's Instagram post

Cathy Kelley joked about a long-distance relationship with WWE ring announcer

Cathy Kelley and Samantha Irvin worked on Monday Night RAW since the 2023 draft. However, Kelley was recently shifted to WWE SmackDown as a backstage interviewer.

Following this, the 35-year-old took to Twitter to react to her shift from the red brand. Kelley jokingly wrote that she would now be in a long-distance relationship with Irvin.

"Officially in a long dist relationship 😭🥺 @SamanthaTheBomb," she wrote.

Cathy Kelley is currently feuding with SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller on social media. Waller recently made some allegations against the star. You can read more about it here.

Cathy Kelley is currently feuding with SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller on social media. Waller recently made some allegations against the star.