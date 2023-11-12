Grayson Waller makes controversial allegations against Cathy Kelley; accuses her of bias towards popular WWE Superstar

The war of words between Grayson Waller and WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley seems to have no end.

Waller had a match against LA Knight this week on SmackDown. The seeds of this matchup were sown when the Aussie star went on social media to taunt Knight after his loss at Crown Jewel.

Waller mentioned that The Megastar was in need of a rub and suggested him go back to being a manager as he had done with the Maximum Male Models. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis took note and made a match between the two stars.

This week, Cathy Kelley approached Team A-Town Down Under for an interview during SmackDown LowDown. However, Grayson Waller was unhappy with her line of questioning. He accused Kelley of being biased towards Kevin Owens because the two were best of friends.

"Your best friend right? Your best friend. Bias. Bias." [From 1:27 - 1:31]

You can watch the full interview here:

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory managed to get Kevin Owens suspended

Kevin Owens took a spot on the commentary table this week as Corey Graves took time off to welcome a baby boy to this family.

Owens got the job from Nick Aldis on condition that he would not engage in any sort of physical altercation with the wrestlers while on commentary. This was all going well before Austin Theory and Grayson Waller came down to the ring.

Expand Tweet

The duo were unhappy with KO taunting them on commentary and decided to provoke The Prizefighter. They splashed water on him and even threw the bottle at his colleague, Kevin Patrick. Owens had enough and assaulted the two on the entrance ramp.

Aldis noticed the whole thing and later suspended Kevin Owens for his actions on SmackDown.

What did you think of this week's episode of SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here