"You saw that?" - Kevin Owens breaks silence after being suspended on SmackDown

WWE star Kevin Owens has officially been suspended for his action on SmackDown this Friday night.

With Corey Graves taking time off, KO became a commentator this week. He sought permission from General Manager Nick Aldis and was allowed to be an announcer only because he did not have a physical altercation with anyone. However, that changed when Owens got provoked by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller and laid hands on them.

WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with KO backstage, and the two were discussing the events of the evening. Just then, Aldis came up and suspended Owens. The Prizefighter apologized to the GM for getting his tie wet. He felt that the decision was a bit harsh and then left the interview to try and convince Aldis to revoke his decision.

"You saw that? I was hoping he hadn't paid attention. Suspended? Don't you find that it's a little rough, no?" [From 0:51 - 1:03]

Dutch Mantell enjoyed watching Kevin Owens on commentary

This week on Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell stated that Kevin Owens on commentary was a refreshing change.

He felt that Corey Graves' style was boring, and instead, KO had some relevant insights during the matches and made it enjoyable for the viewers.

"That's an upgrade to take Corey Graves away from that table. He's the most... I don't wanna say anything bad about him, but he's just boring. At least Kevin Owens said something tonight that was relevant. I mean, Corey Graves doesn't ever say anything," said Mantell.

However, Owens' run as an announcer has seemingly ended now that he is suspended. It will be interesting to see if he can convince manager Nick Aldis to reinstate him to finally settle the scores with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

