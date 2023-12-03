WWE star claims he "never wins," his last win was over Dominik Mysterio two months ago

A current superstar has shared a tweet stating that he "never wins" matches on WWE TV.

Ricochet is one of the most entertaining acts in all of pro wrestling today. There aren't many who can execute high-flying moves the way he does on a weekly basis. Ricochet has been a mainstay in World Wrestling Entertainment for over five years now.

Many fans aren't happy with Kairi Sane's booking since her return at Crown Jewel 2023. She has lost three matches since then and has yet to register a victory. Her latest loss came against Bianca Belair in a singles match on last week's episode of SmackDown. A fan came to Kairi's defense and stated that her recent losses won't ruin her standing on the main roster.

Ricochet noticed the tweet and agreed with the fan. He referred to himself as someone who "never wins" and added that Kairi will be fine.

When was the last time Ricochet won a WWE match?

Ricochet's last non-televised win came on October 15 at a live event where he defeated Dominik Mysterio. As for his last televised win, he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ on an episode of RAW in September.

Ricochet recently had a chat with Sporting News and said that his goal is to win the Royal Rumble match. Here's what he said:

"If I come out first, I still plan on winning. I feel like with what Ricochet is capable of doing. I feel like that’s no problem. I feel like the Royal Rumble, especially if you come out early, shows that tenacity and just everything about what it takes to win, and it’s always been my favorite event. Having everybody out there fighting over something, I love it. Obviously, like you said, everyone wants to be World Champion. I’m sure everyone wants to win the Royal Rumble, for sure, but even more, I want to win the Royal Rumble." [H/T Fightful]

With WWE Royal Rumble 2024 mere weeks away, Ricochet would love to survive the annual free-for-all and emerge victorious when all's said and done. He has never won a world title in WWE, and headlining WrestleMania would certainly be the biggest moment of his career.

Do you think Ricochet has it in him to headline WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.