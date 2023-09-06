WWE star claims she was reduced to tears on RAW

A female WWE Superstar was emotional after an incredible match on RAW this past Monday saw Gunther defeat Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship in the main event. The star in question is Samantha Irvin.

Gable already had a win over Gunther before their title match on RAW in North Carolina. Gunther initially failed to defeat The Alpha Academy leader in a five-minute challenge at the end of July before getting the match restarted and picking up the win. Gable shocked the world when he secured a count-out victory a couple of weeks ago to set up the match on Monday.

The Ring General was pushed to the limit by his challenger in an enthralling match. The Olympian was close to ending Gunther's reign several times. However, the Intercontinental Champion still found a way to retain his title after hitting a powerbomb and lariat on Gable.

In a post on Twitter, Samantha Irvin shared a video of the final three minutes of Gunther's match with Gable. Irvin, who helped hype the title match with electrifying introductions, claimed that she was emotional in the end.

"I had tears in my eyes just from the energy of it all. Absolutely incredible," Irvin wrote.

Irvin, as well as the WWE Universe, were heavily invested in the match. Chad Gable's family was also in the crowd as the visual of his daughter crying after he lost the bout melted the hearts of many fans.

Gunther praises Samantha Irvin for doing a great job as WWE announcer

Samantha Irvin is one of the most recognizable voices in WWE today. Her introduction of superstars adds to their overall presentation. Gunther had nothing but praise for Irvin in an interview with Sanjay Maru during SummerSlam weekend.

"I think she does a great job in general by finding an individual way to introduce each of the competitors," Gunther said. "And for us, it is very fitting. I think it adds to our presentation too, or for me in that case. So yeah, she's doing a great job."

With Gunther's win over Chad Gable on RAW, he is set to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He will break the 35-year record held by the Honky Tonk Man on Friday.

