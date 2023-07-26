WWE star claims she is still injured, appears to be avoiding upcoming rematch at SummerSlam 2023

A WWE Superstar has taken to social media to claim she is still injured following RAW in order to avoid an upcoming rematch.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch have been involved in a vicious rivalry for the past few months. Stratus attacked Lynch after the two teamed together in a Women's tag team Championship match, turning heel for the first time in nearly two decades. The duo had their first match at Night of Champions in May, where the Hall of Famer was victorious due to interference from her new protege, Zoey Stark.

On last night's RAW, Lynch defeated Stark to finally earn her rematch with Stratus. However, the 47-year-old doesn't seem too keen on the idea.

The former Women's Champion took to Twitter to seemingly claim she could not participate in the rematch as she is still injured.

"Yah, but - the thing is, my nose is still broken so...," tweeted Stratus.

Becky Lynch sends Trish Stratus a message after earning a rematch on WWE RAW

Since suffering a defeat to Trish Stratus at Night Of Champions, Becky Lynch has been obsessed with getting a rematch against the Hall of Famer. The two Superstars competed in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last month but have yet to have another one on one showdown.

With her victory over Zoey Stark on the latest episode of WWE RAW, The Man will finally get her chance at retribution when she faces Stratus at Summerslam.

After the win, Lynch took to Twitter to state that she won't be satisfied until she has finally defeated the Canadian.

"It ain’t over til I win," she wrote.

