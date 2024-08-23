WWE star claims The Bloodline will be dethroned tonight on SmackDown

A popular WWE Superstar delivered a warning to The Bloodline ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. Tonight's edition of the blue brand will air live from the Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC.

The Bloodline's Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga will be defending the WWE Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) later tonight on SmackDown. Ahead of tonight's show, B-Fab took to social media to claim that The Street Profits will capture the titles tonight by defeating Fatu and Tonga.

"Tonight the STREET 𝒫𝓇ℴ𝒻𝒾𝓉𝓈 will show the HEART, and DETERMINATION of true champions when they compete to take DOWN the Tongas for the @wwe Tag Team Titles! It’s OUR TIME 🅱️💅🏽," she wrote.

Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga captured the titles by defeating #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) on the August 2 edition of SmackDown. Fatu recently suffered an injury but returned last Friday night to attack Roman Reigns.

Former WWE writer claims Roman Reigns' return has hurt the new version of The Bloodline

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Roman Reigns' return ruined The Bloodline's momentum.

Roman Reigns returned in the final minutes of SummerSlam and cost Solo Sikoa his chance at capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes. It was The Head of the Table's first appearance since losing the title to The American Nightmare in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed the new version of the faction will never compare to the original group. He claimed that the group had no heat from the crowd, and their momentum was stalled with Reigns' return.

"The normal fans, the normal people like you and I, are in the minority. It doesn't matter because the marks that watch this show are simply going to put everything and anything over. We said it months and months and months ago, this new Bloodline was definitely a step back from the original Bloodline. They were the B-Team. They were nothing more. There was no heat, we never got to know these guys on an individual basis. Now, Roman has laid them out [on] back-to-back shows," Russo said. [From 15:35 onwards]

Triple H has referred to Jacob Fatu as a "game changer" since his arrival in the company. It will be interesting to see if the heel faction can retain the WWE Tag Team Championship tonight on SmackDown.

