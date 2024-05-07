WWE star is a combination of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, legend says (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are widely viewed as two of the most dominant WWE Superstars ever. Legendary wrestling reporter Bill Apter thinks the company might have created a new version of both men with Bron Breakker.

Breakker is the son of Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner. The 26-year-old made his in-ring debut in NXT in 2021 and quickly established himself as a future star. Like Goldberg and Lesnar, he is known for his athleticism and explosive power.

Apter appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis and Hall of Famer Teddy Long. Discussing Breakker's in-ring performances, he had high praise for the new main roster star:

"To me, he's a combination of Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar," Apter said. "If Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg got married and had a kid, that would be him. You can quote me on that." [14:37 – 14:56]

Watch the video above to hear more from the panel about Teddy Long's recent experience backstage at the 2024 WWE Draft.

Bill Apter noticed a minor change to Bron Breakker's WWE presentation

Since joining the main roster, Bron Breakker's backstage promos appear less aggressive and more measured than during his NXT days.

Bill Apter questioned whether the two-time NXT Champion needs to increase his intensity following his move to RAW in the 2024 WWE Draft:

"Something to work on, and this is minimal, the guy to me who's gonna be champion down the line is Bron Breakker. To me, I think what's going to happen down the pike, he's gonna be the champion. I really do. I think he's got it all. I think when they did the hallway interview with him last night, his voice was very mild, and for a guy that looks like that, I was waiting for a, 'Well, let me tell you something, brother.'" [12:54 – 13:34]

Teddy Long acknowledged Apter's observation, but said there is "a time to roar and a time to bring it down." In Breakker's case, Long believes someone in WWE might have advised him only to show off his aggression at the right time.

How would you book Bron Breakker? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

EC3 believes Goldberg could face a former WWE Intercontinental Champion someday. You can check out his full comments in the exclusive video below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback