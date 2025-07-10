WWE star comments on losing family member ahead of important championship match

A top WWE name has shared his thoughts on losing a close family member ahead of a major match. Goldberg, who is just hours away from competing in a world title match, recently lost his father-in-law, who was 88.

Goldberg will take on Gunther in a World Heavyweight Title match at Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12, 2025. Many fans are rooting for The Ring General to beat the veteran and retain his title in the process.

Da Man recently lost his father-in-law, as revealed by his wife on Instagram. In his latest interview on SHAK Wrestling, the WWE veteran spoke up about suffering a personal loss just days before a major match.

"You know, the times are very tumultuous right now. My father-in-law passed away this last weekend. The July 4th floods in the Hill Country were completely devastating, and it's something that I can't even put into words, being a resident there. Um, it's a very overwhelming time for me, and it's an overwhelming time for everybody. But again, I'm not going to sit here and feel sorry for myself that at 58, I'm getting no sleep and I'm running from one side of the country to the next, you know, 4 days, 5 days, before I've got to perform in front of millions of people on television in my underwear. Uh, and be the guy that they remember." [7:33-8:21]

Goldberg hasn't wrestled a WWE match in three years

Goldberg has been away from the squared circle for quite some time now. Many fans believed his outing with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 was his final match. Goldberg wasn't satisfied with that, though, and repeatedly expressed a desire for a final bout.

The legend will finally get what he has been wanting for a while now when he faces Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. The question remains: does he still have it in him to defeat quite possibly the toughest man in all of WWE?

Please credit SHAK Wrestling and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Goldberg's quotes!

