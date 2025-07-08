Deepest condolences to WWE icon Goldberg and his family

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and his family have been dealing with a personal loss lately. His wife recently shared some heartbreaking news on social media.

Ad

Da Man is gearing up for the final match of his in-ring career as he challenges Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Just days before his last hurrah, his father-in-law sadly passed away at age 88.

Goldberg's wife, Wanda, shared personal family photos on her Instagram account and wrote an emotional note in memory of her late father.

"Yesterday the world lost an amazing man, our Dad. He lived a long wonderful life of 88 years and I feel so blessed that we had him as long as we did. He was such a fun, witty, caring, adventurous, sweet man and just had a magic quality about him that everyone gravitated toward. Mom and Dad would have celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on July 14th. I love you Dad and I want to thank you for being the best Dad a family could ever ask for. I didn’t need to watch movies about super heroes, I was raised by one. I love you Dad ❤

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling offer our deepest condolences to Goldberg and his family during this difficult time.

Goldberg puts Gunther on notice before WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025

Goldberg appeared during the go-home episode of WWE RAW before Saturday Night's Main Event.

The two men came face-to-face in the ring in a heated confrontation that ended with Da Man knocking The Ring General out. The former Universal Champion was about to hit him with a spear before the Imperium leader rolled out of the ring.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Will the WCW icon be able to win the World Heavyweight Championship one last time before riding off into the sunset? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!