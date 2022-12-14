WWE star comments on major Bayley botch from RAW

Bayley responded to a fan who expressed disappointment about not seeing The Role Model's commentary on this week's Monday Night RAW. Kevin Patrick Egan, a member of the RAW commentary team, responded to the former WWE Women's Champion's tweet in a cheeky manner.

On the most recent episode of RAW, Bayley lost to Alexa Bliss in a number one contender's match to face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. The Role Model appeared with Damage CTRL afterward for the match between Candice LeRae and IYO SKY.

When the former RAW Women's Champion approached the commentary desk, Corey Graves offered her a chair, but she did not put on the commentary headset due to some technical difficulties.

A fan expressed their disappointment in missing out on The Role Model's commentary on Twitter. In response to the tweet, Bayley blamed Kevin Patrick Egan for not being able to do commentary.

"Blame @kev_egan," tweeted Bayley.

The RAW commentator acknowledged and apologized to The Role Model for disconnecting her audio and removing her chair.

"Ahh my sincere apologies for disconnecting your audio and removing your chair. Honest mistake," replied Egan.

Kevin Patrick Egan @kev_egan @itsBayleyWWE Ahh my sincere apologies for disconnecting your audio and removing your chair. Honest mistake. @itsBayleyWWE Ahh my sincere apologies for disconnecting your audio and removing your chair. Honest mistake.

The Role Model's combative relationship with WWE's commentators is extremely amusing to watch and makes for excellent entertainment.

Alexa Bliss teases another character change following her match against Bayley

Alexa Bliss and The Role Model faced off in a match to determine who would be the top contender for the RAW Women's Championship. Alexa won the bout in a hard-fought battle, securing her place in the RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair.

After the match, Bianca extended a handshake to the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, but the entrance screen flashed Bray Wyatt's logo and Alexa attempted a Sister Abigail. However, she let go after realizing that she wasn't herself for a brief moment.

According to reports, Alexa may re-align with The Fiend. Bray Wyatt's logo appeared on the screen during a backstage interview at Crown Jewel. Additionally, the doll Lilly was seen backstage as the Five Feet of Fury prepared for her match.

It'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for Bliss if she rejoins The Eater of Worlds.

Do you want to see Alexa and The Fiend together once again? Let us know in the comments below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes