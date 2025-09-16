WWE star confirms title match is official for Wrestlepalooza; posts photo with Adam Pearce

WWE seems to have completed the Wrestlepalooza 2025 card, with five days to go for the premium live event. A huge world title match will be a part of it, with one of the participants showing their excitement following Monday Night RAW.Taking to her official X/Twitter handle, IYO SKY sent a message to her opponent on Saturday, Stephanie Vaquer. The two will face off for the Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, with the title having been vacated by Naomi after she announced she was pregnant.SKY and Vaquer had a contract signing backstage on WWE RAW to make their match official. General manager Adam Pearce oversaw the proceedings, which were ultimately interrupted by The Kabuki Warriors.Despite Asuka and Kairi Sane's heavy involvement on RAW, IYO SKY ignored them in her tweet about the contract signing. She stated how excited she is to be facing Stephanie Vaquer again, confirming that the match is official. SKY even shared a photo with her opponent and Adam Pearce, along with the contract.&quot;We FINALLY signed the contract!! This IS official!! Stephanie…I’m so excited to see you again at Wrestlepalooza. NOS VEMOS PRONTO. And... I’m super excited that IYO SKY WILL becoming the TWO TIMES (2 Times) WWE Women's World Champion!!! Any Day, ANY TIME, I believe in myself. Because YOU GUYS always believe in me!!👉☺️👈.&quot;It remains to be seen if IYO SKY will be able to win back the Women's World Championship. If it happens, it would be her third world title in WWE. On the other hand, this will be Stephanie Vaquer's first world title opportunity in the company.Asuka wants to &quot;help&quot; IYO SKY at WWE WrestlepaloozaAs mentioned above, The Kabuki Warriors interrupted the contract signing on WWE RAW. Asuka's aggressive behavior could spill over onto IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer's match at Wrestlepalooza.La Primera ended up facing Kairi Sane on tonight's show and defeated her clean. This ultimately led to Asuka confronting her, only for SKY to stop them from coming to blows. The former Damage CTRL teammates then had an argument backstage, with The Empress of Tomorrow claiming IYO will lose without her and Kairi's help.It remains to be seen what happens at the end of the Women's World Championship match at Wrestlepalooza. Asuka and Kairi Sane will likely get involved and influence the outcome, one way or another. A full-fledged betrayal might be in the works!