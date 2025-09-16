5 Things WWE subtly told us on the go-home episode of RAW before Wrestlepalooza

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Wrestlepalooza has come to its conclusion. The show ended with LA Knight taking vengeance against Jey Uso for his actions last week, despite the YEET Master rescuing him and Jimmy Uso from the Vision.Besides this, the red brand has also witnessed some major developments. In this article, we will be looking at five things WWE subtly told us in the final episode of Monday Night RAW before the Indianapolis show.#5. Jey Uso was talking to Roman Reigns on the phone?Tony The Wrestling Nerd @WrestlingNerd00LINK&quot;The last time I checked, there ain't no Ula Fala around your neck!&quot; - Jimmy Uso is not taking any orders from his brother Jey Uso! Jey Uso was definitely talking to Roman Reigns on the phone. We're getting closer to Jey becoming Tribal Chief 2! #WWERawJey and Jimmy Uso had a heated backstage conversation where Big Jim refused to take orders from the YEET Master. The moment before this, we saw Jey having a telephonic conversation with someone, and when Jimmy asked, he didn't disclose the identity.With Jey's tone slowly getting similar to Roman Reigns, Jey might likely be talking to The OTC on the phone. Also, his changed behavior towards Big Jim could be due to the influence of the Only Tribal Chief.#4. Bayley's split personality character on WWE RAWWWE @WWELINKIs this the same Bayley that was hugging everybody earlier? 👀Bayley rescued Lyra Valkyria on Monday Night RAW from the Judgment Day and hugged everyone at ringside. Soon after this, when the Irish star went backstage to say thank you to the Hugger, she reacted differently and expressed her anger towards Lyra for not knocking on the door.This subtly confirms that in the upcoming weeks, fans may witness the dual personality trait for the former Women's Champion. She will behave both as a heel and a babyface star on the red brand.#3. LA Knight might turn heel soon?Last week, LA Knight rescued the Usos from The Vision, but despite this, the YEET Master attacked The Megastar. On RAW before Wrestlepalooza, Knight and Jimmy were saved by Jey Uso, but in response, The Megastar connected a BFT to the former World Champion.The actions of the 42-year-old star subtly hint that WWE could be planning for the heel turn of Knight, which may bring more twists to the ongoing storyline of the red brand.#2. WWE planting seeds for Asuka &amp; Kairi SaneStephanie Vaquer and Kairi Sane were engaged in a heated showdown on Monday Night RAW. This match was announced on the red brand when Asuka accepted the challenge on behalf of Kairi, and Adam Pearce made the match official.However, it's crucial to note that the 36-year-old star seems surprised by the actions of the Empress of Tomorrow, and this could be part of WWE's long-term plans.In the near future, we can see Kairi getting frustrated with the actions of Asuka, eventually setting the stage for Asuka vs Sane in the near future.#1. Dominik Mysterio is leaving Judgment Day soonFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKFinn Balor just turned his back on Dominik Mysterio 💔 #WWERawThings between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor once again heated up on WWE RAW. This happened when Balor raised questions on Dirty Dominik's growing alliance with El Grande Americano.After a conflicted conversation, Finn asserted to Dom Dom not to expect help from the villainous faction. With the growing discomfort within the Judgment Day, the IC Champion may likely leave the association soon and pair up with El Grande.