WWE star confuses Triple H for former champion; makes him leave

A popular WWE star got Triple H mixed up with a former champion and made him leave.

R-Truth is known for his hilarious antics in the ring. He has been on a roll recently during his feud with The Judgment Day. As part of his fun antics, Truth has been confusing the names of fellow WWE Superstars. He confused DIY for DX and Tommaso Ciampa for Triple H. Despite his silly ways, Awesome Truth managed to win the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 40.

Tonight on RAW, Triple H called them out to congratulate them. He then told them they would be called World Tag Team Champions from now on and unveiled the new title belts.

R-Truth flipped out and said it was the best magic trick he had seen. He also said that he doesn't trust magicians. The Miz then told him this was their chance to elevate the tag team division. When Miz referred to The Game as Triple H, Truth flipped out and said he was actually Tommaso Ciampa in disguise. The Miz then explained everything to Truth in French, and he finally understood.

The Game then asked if he could go. But he first handed the new titles to Awesome Truth before walking out of the ring. Adam Pearce then asked Truth why he made the boss mad. Truth replied that The Game wasn't here, and Pearce just gave up.

Expand Tweet

The whole segment was quite entertaining, thanks to R-Truth, and it may be a sign of things to come with Awesome Truth as Tag Team Champions.

Poll : Do you think R-Truth is the most entertaining star on RAW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback