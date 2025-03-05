WWE star Cora Jade breaks silence on latest injury scare; issues clarification

The latest episode of WWE NXT saw a scary spot during a singles match where referees had to stop the bout midway as one star seemingly sustained a real-life injury. The star in question is former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Cora Jade.

Fans witnessed The Sorceress of Sin competing against the latest signee on the roster, Jordynne Grace. Despite their stylistic contrast, the match eventually unfolded evenly between the two. Everything was going fine until Cora slammed Grace face-first onto the mat. The latter then attempted a standing sidewalk slam, which was reversed by Jade, sending her into the middle turnbuckle.

Jade overcame the former TNA star's efforts and sent Jordynne face-first on the mat and performed a lower rope slingshot knee on her opponent’s. However, she dismounted awkwardly, and with the expression on her face, it looked like she probably hurt herself during this sequence of moves. The former TNA Knockouts Champion sent Cora into the corner, and the referee threw an “X” sign and medical staff ran in to check up on the former champion.

The match was stopped and Jordynne was given the TKO victory, while the 24-year-old star was escorted backstage with the officials. The horrific incident left the fans worried about Cora’s health.

However, now the WWE NXT star has cleared the air on the incident and provided an update on her injury via her official X/Twitter, indicating that the former NXT tag champion is seemingly out of risk as many had assumed.

"Got rocked for a sec but my knees are all good (decent💀). Thanks for the concern," wrote Cora Jade.

It will be interesting to see how Cora Jade responds to this incident in the the upcoming episodes of WWE NXT.

