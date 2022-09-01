"Everything happens for a reason" - Dakota Kai breaks character to deliver message before WWE Clash at the Castle

Dakota Kai has sent a message on Twitter before WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday night.

WWE released Dakota in April, but she returned to the company at SummerSlam. She arrived with Bayley and IYO SKY following the RAW Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch.

The Man surprisingly stood by Bianca's side as the trio of heels retreated. The following Monday on RAW, the heel group brutally attacked Becky backstage. The latter suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam, which was done to write her off the television.

Meanwhile, Dakota will team up with Bayley and IYO SKY to battle the trio of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in a six-woman tag team match.

The heel star took to Twitter today to say that everything happens for a reason, and she can't wait to eat at her favorite place in the UK.

"Flying out to Cardiff tonight... surreal. A month ago, I didn't even know if this would be something I wanted to continue to pursue... but everything happens for a reason. Alofa atu. I can't wait to see you, @NandosUK," Kai wrote.

𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 @ImKingKota



I can’t wait to see you, Flying out to Cardiff tonight… surreal. A month ago, I didn’t even know if this would be something I wanted to continue to pursue… but everything happens for a reason. Alofa atu 🤍I can’t wait to see you, @NandosUK Flying out to Cardiff tonight… surreal. A month ago, I didn’t even know if this would be something I wanted to continue to pursue… but everything happens for a reason. Alofa atu 🤍I can’t wait to see you, @NandosUK

Dakota Kai on her relationship with Triple H in WWE

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon retired from the company in late July. Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon were named the new co-CEOs, while Triple H became the EVP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative.

Dakota has worked with Triple H in NXT. In an interview with Today FM, she recently explained her relationship with The Game.

"I think my relationship with Hunter from before when I was in 'NXT,' he knows me and he knows what I am capable of... It's safe to say he is a big reason why I am part of everything now," Kai said.

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY made it to the finals of the tournament for the vacant Women's Tag Team Championships. On RAW this week, they battled Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez for the titles in the main event but failed to become champions.

However, the duo will get a chance to redeem themselves in the aforementioned six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

Do you think Dakota Kai and IYO SKY should have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also watch: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy