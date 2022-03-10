"A living legend" - Dana Brooke says current WWE star should be in the Hall of Fame

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke feels that veteran Natalya should be inducted into the Hall of Fame next.

Natalya has been an ever-present fixture in the women's division since debuting on the WWE main roster in 2008. Regarded as one of the best female in-ring technicians in the company, the 39-year-old has faced several superstars and been an integral part of the company's women's evolution.

In a recent interview with NBC 5 Chicago, Brooke was asked who should be the next female to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The RAW Superstar believes Natalya is a "living legend," and it is the perfect time for her to go into the Hall of Fame.

"She’s a current WWE Superstar, but she’s been here for so, so long; it would have to be Natalya. You know, I know that she’s not retired but she is a legend, a living legend. And that’s exactly who she is, she’s in the Guinness Book of World Records right now, and she has paved the way from where she started to where she is now. It doesn’t mean that she can’t wrestle in the future, but I feel that the time is now and you have to capitalize on that moment," said Brooke. (H/T 411 Mania)

The current 24/7 Champion also believed that Natalya has worked well with former Superstars and the ones present in the company and still has a lot more to offer.

Who are the superstars that will be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame?

So far, WWE has announced two legends who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame - The Undertaker and Vader.

In his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Vince McMahon announced that he himself would be inducting The Phenom into the Hall of Fame. Sycho Sid is another name that is rumored to be a part of the Class of 2022.

This year's Hall of Fame will take place on April 1, 2022, right after SmackDown. Recent reports have stated that there could be digital inductions in this year's edition of the Hall of Fame due to time constraints.

