WWE considering digital inductions for 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is just a few weeks away, and with the announcements of The Undertaker and Vader as inductees, it is shaping up to be a Hall of Fame class to remember.

The biggest induction for this year's ceremony is, without a doubt, The Undertaker. The Deadman's wrestling career spanned over four decades, leading him to become one of the most iconic superstars of all time.

With such a stupendous inductee as The Undertaker, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that some of the other inductees may only get a digital induction during the ceremony.

“One thing I’ve heard also [is] because The Undertaker’s Hall Of Fame thing is gonna be so big – they’re only doing the 90-minute window because they’re doing the show from 10.30 to midnight Eastern, 9.30 til 11 local time because of the lateness and everything like that.” Meltzer added:“I’ve heard they may announce this class but some of the people it’ll happen but it will be like digital inductions in some of the cases opposed to the usual number of 8 I think it is.” H/T IT Wrestling

Meltzer then went on to say how both Undertaker and Vader's induction will get grand treatment from World Wrestling Entertainment.

“The Undertaker is gonna get the big, grand treatment. I would presume Vader would, he was a really big star but a lot of the other guys, there’s been talk of – again with 90 minutes, not doing them as part of that ceremony but just doing it digitally.” H/T IT Wrestling

The Undertaker's addition to the Hall of Fame may be the biggest induction that the company has done to date.

Psycho Sid rumored to join The Undertaker in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class

With only a few weeks to go until the induction ceremony, the announcements of more inductees are expected to be coming thick and fast

Along with Vader and The Undertaker, it was recently reported by Andrew Zakarian of the Wrestling Observer that former WWE Champion Sycho Sid would also be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame class.

Sid carved out a legendary career for himself, not just in WWE but in WCW, capturing world titles for both promotions.

If the report from Zakarian comes to fruition then this year's Hall of Fame class may end up being the biggest induction ceremony in the history of the WWE.

