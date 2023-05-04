WWE star deactivates Twitter after being handed a loss during draft week

A 25-year-old WWE Superstar has deleted her Twitter account after suffering a loss during draft week.

The WWE Draft took place this week ahead of Backlash and saw several NXT stars get called up to the main roster. Apollo Crews and Jinder Mahal will also be making their way back to the main roster after spending some time in the company's developmental promotion.

Gigi Dolin is a superstar with a ton of potential but has been struggling as of late in NXT. She battled her former Toxic Attraction stablemate, Jacy Jayne, on last night's edition of NXT and walked away with a tough loss. The frustration seems to have reached a boiling point for Dolin as she decided to deactivate her Twitter account following last night's loss defeat.

Gigi Dolin's brother attended last night's edition of WWE NXT

Gigi Dolin's brother was in the crowd last night during NXT to watch his sister suffer a heartbreaking loss to Jacy Jayne.

The storyline between Dolin and Jayne has gotten deeply personal, with Jacy claiming that Gigi abandoned her younger brother and left him with their abusive mother. The former NXT Tag Team Champions went to war last night during WWE NXT, and Jacy emerged victorious.

Jacy inflicted more punishment on Gigi Dolin in a post-match attack last night on NXT. Jayne was busted open during the contest, but the rivalry has become so personal between the two former Toxic Attraction members that she couldn't help but beat Gigi down some more.

Jayne even went as far as to taunt Gigi's brother during the match to make the situation even more personal between the two superstars.

Even though Gigi has now deleted her Twitter account, her profiles on Instagram and Facebook remain active. It will be interesting to see if she returns to Twitter in the future after she recovers from the heartbreaking loss to Jacy Jayne on last night's episode of NXT.

Do you think Gigi Dolin will be a star on WWE's main roster down the line? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

